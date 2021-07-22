Insider Buying: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT) Director John Morris Moretz bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,594,545.96.

John Morris Moretz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 20th, John Morris Moretz bought 100,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,121.60.

TSE:NEPT traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$1.01. 87,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,250. The firm has a market capitalization of C$168.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.75. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.93 and a 1-year high of C$4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.47.

NEPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Desjardins lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$3.75 to C$1.10 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

