Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Buys 5,750 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite acquired 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, with a total value of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,819.50 ($23.77) on Thursday. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17. The stock has a market cap of £13.66 billion and a PE ratio of -89.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,920.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCDO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price objective for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.42) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,636.82 ($34.45).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

