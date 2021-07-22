Insider Buying: PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) insider Bharatt Chowrira acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 334 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £83,500 ($109,093.28).

Bharatt Chowrira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Bharatt Chowrira purchased 20,000 shares of PureTech Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 346 ($4.52) per share, for a total transaction of £69,200 ($90,410.24).

Shares of PRTC opened at GBX 347.29 ($4.54) on Thursday. PureTech Health plc has a twelve month low of GBX 232.01 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.66 ($5.85). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 357.70. The stock has a market cap of £995.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

PRTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($12.15) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

