Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ACC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 25,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.