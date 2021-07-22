Insider Selling: American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP Sells 4,742 Shares of Stock

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACC traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.86. 25,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,565. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,255.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.07 and a 1-year high of $51.09.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.18 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.89%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 33,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,462,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,544,000 after acquiring an additional 21,302 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

