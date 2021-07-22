Insider Selling: Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) insider Elizabeth Bhatt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $330,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AMTI traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 92,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,394. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -13.71.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.17. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTI. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Applied Molecular Transport by 511.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Applied Molecular Transport in the 4th quarter worth about $486,000. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

