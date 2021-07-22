Insider Selling: Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Sells 1,938 Shares of Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $54,302.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Associated Capital Group, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,383 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $34,727.13.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 742 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $18,594.52.

On Monday, June 14th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 402 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $10,013.82.

On Friday, May 28th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,302 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $89,847.42.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 8,441 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $245,633.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 5,762 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $153,730.16.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 3,822 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $100,251.06.

NYSE AC traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,007. The company has a market capitalization of $826.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.92. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.21 and a one year high of $42.38.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 570.28%.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AC shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Associated Capital Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 258.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 148.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

