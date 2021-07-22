Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Sells 14,996 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Director Robert M. Bakish sold 14,996 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $559,200.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robert M. Bakish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30.

On Friday, July 16th, Robert M. Bakish sold 19,510 shares of Avid Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $729,478.90.

Shares of NASDAQ AVID traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.89. 315,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,217. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.96 and a beta of 1.40. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.07.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Avid Technology by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 18,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 135.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Avid Technology by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

