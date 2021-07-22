Insider Selling: Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Sells 22,185 Shares of Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 22,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,351,066.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Barry J. Bentley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

On Friday, July 16th, Barry J. Bentley sold 166,051 shares of Bentley Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total transaction of $9,826,898.18.

NASDAQ BSY traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $61.04. The stock had a trading volume of 642,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,414. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a PE ratio of 109.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.45.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.26 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Griffin Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.61.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 16,757 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $613,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.