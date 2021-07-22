Insider Selling: Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Keith Breinlinger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.92, for a total transaction of $378,840.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $406,890.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $366,795.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,650 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total transaction of $345,091.50.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total transaction of $169,600.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $167,640.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Keith Breinlinger sold 7,000 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $365,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLI traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $113.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 70.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

