Insider Selling: BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Sells 2,106 Shares of Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total transaction of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE BLK traded down $15.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $866.86. 595,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,705. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $531.39 and a 1-year high of $920.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $874.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.44.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.44%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $943.17.

About BlackRock

