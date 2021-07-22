Insider Selling: Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) insider Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $475,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Arthur L. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 24th, Arthur L. Smith sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00.

Shares of Credit Acceptance stock traded up $2.51 on Thursday, hitting $475.84. The company had a trading volume of 78,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.68. The company has a current ratio of 35.08, a quick ratio of 35.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.20. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $266.74 and a 52 week high of $539.00.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $11.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.93 by $3.89. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.90 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 40.83% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 43.04 EPS for the current year.

CACC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $399.00 target price on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CACC. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Acceptance

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

