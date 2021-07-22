Insider Selling: ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Sells 1,799 Shares of Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLUS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.82. 61,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,888. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.31. ePlus inc. has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $107.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $352.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

