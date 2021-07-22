Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 13,690 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $165,238.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72.

Shares of Hims & Hers Health stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $49,923,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth about $134,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

