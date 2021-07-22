Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells 44,062 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Spencer Lee sold 44,062 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $465,294.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Spencer Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Spencer Lee sold 13,690 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $165,238.30.

HIMS traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $8.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.41. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hims & Hers Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. lifted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.71.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

