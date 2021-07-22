Insider Selling: Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Sells 3,829 Shares of Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) insider Soleil Boughton sold 3,829 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $46,216.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Soleil Boughton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, May 24th, Soleil Boughton sold 2,928 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $30,919.68.

HIMS traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,396,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HIMS shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. boosted their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hims & Hers Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,538,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,201,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,923,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,274,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.