Insider Selling: Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Sells 677 Shares of Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KEYS stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.58. The company had a trading volume of 543,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.80. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $159.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.90.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

