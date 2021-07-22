Insider Selling: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Sells 18,448 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) VP Ronald Fleming sold 18,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $393,864.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ronald Fleming also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Ronald Fleming sold 11,337 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $244,198.98.

On Thursday, July 1st, Ronald Fleming sold 5,300 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $115,858.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Ronald Fleming sold 3,900 shares of Lazydays stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total transaction of $89,895.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZY traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.78. The stock had a trading volume of 226 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,122. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.31 million, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.50.

Several research firms recently commented on LAZY. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazydays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Lazydays in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV parts and services, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company offers various new and used RVs; onsite general RV maintenance and repair services; and collision repair services, as well as sells and installs various parts and accessories, such as tow hitches, satellite dishes, and suspension systems.

