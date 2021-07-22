Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 9,206 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 9,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total value of $1,679,358.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $128,905,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $261,160.62.

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,527. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 1.34. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

