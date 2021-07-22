Insider Selling: Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Sells 3,524 Shares of Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $59,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Chess also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $154,720.00.

NKTR traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.38. The company had a trading volume of 385,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,701. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.31% and a negative return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nektar Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 364.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company researches and develops pipeline of investigational medicines in oncology, immunology, and virology, as well as a portfolio of approved partnered medicines. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and immuno-oncology; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.It is also developing NKTR-358, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer and colorectal cancer; and NKTR-262, a toll-like receptor agonist that is in phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat locally advanced or metastatic solid tumor malignancies, as well as various other drug candidates.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.