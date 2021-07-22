Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells 185,000 Shares of Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 185,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $10,661,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE OSH traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.84. 567,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,379,321. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.11 and a 12 month high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.01.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oak Street Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.36.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 14,261 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Oak Street Health by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

