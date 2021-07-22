Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Qualys by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 468,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,087,000 after purchasing an additional 42,014 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Qualys by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,781,000 after purchasing an additional 64,162 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Qualys by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 117,546 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 30,357 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at $23,604,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qualys by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 88,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,776,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

