Insider Selling: Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Sells 9,500 Shares of Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total transaction of $968,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 90,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,209,300.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,773. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.65 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.78.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.