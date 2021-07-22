Insider Selling: Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO Sells 132,125 Shares of Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 132,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $808,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Quantum stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,049. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.40. The firm has a market cap of $359.67 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Quantum by 205.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,536 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,895 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Quantum during the first quarter worth about $10,778,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 75.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,570,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quantum by 643.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

