Insider Selling: Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Sells 31,546 Shares of Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) CEO Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.37, for a total value of $8,024,356.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Monday, June 21st, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $7,801,641.26.

On Thursday, May 20th, Frank Slootman sold 31,546 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.85, for a total value of $7,313,940.10.

Shares of SNOW stock traded up $8.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.30. 2,829,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,269,173. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion and a PE ratio of -70.34. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $228.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.16 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Snowflake from $280.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Snowflake from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Further Reading: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.