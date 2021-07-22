Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 3,600 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $16,236.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 6,447 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.59, for a total transaction of $29,591.73.

On Monday, July 12th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 2,301 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $11,044.80.

On Thursday, July 8th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 678 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $3,274.74.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $59,880.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

Shares of LOV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The stock had a trading volume of 26,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Spark Networks SE has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.77. The company has a market cap of $11.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.87.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.90 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in Spark Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Spark Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

