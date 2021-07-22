Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) to announce $43.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $41.01 million to $45.97 million. Insmed posted sales of $42.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $194.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.33 million to $205.67 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $312.59 million, with estimates ranging from $265.30 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Insmed by 17.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,302,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,241 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Insmed by 53.2% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,166 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 849,522 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,515,000.

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $26.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.26. Insmed has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.