InsurAce (INSUR) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 22nd. InsurAce has a total market cap of $12.00 million and approximately $435,292.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $1.06 or 0.00003263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00041220 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.56 or 0.00105932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.72 or 0.00143192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,636.29 or 1.00023896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsurAce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InsurAce should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase InsurAce using one of the exchanges listed above.

