Integer (ITGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.10 million. On average, analysts expect Integer to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ITGR opened at $90.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Integer has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.35.

In other Integer news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ITGR. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

