IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) Insider Purchases £145.60 in Stock

IntegraFin Holdings plc (LON:IHP) insider Jonathan Gunby purchased 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 520 ($6.79) per share, with a total value of £145.60 ($190.23).
Jonathan Gunby also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 24th, Jonathan Gunby bought 28 shares of IntegraFin stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 533 ($6.96) per share, with a total value of £149.24 ($194.98).
Shares of IntegraFin stock traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 545 ($7.12). 379,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 527.73. IntegraFin Holdings plc has a 52-week low of GBX 463.89 ($6.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 590.50 ($7.71). The company has a market cap of £1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 37.52.
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price on shares of IntegraFin in a report on Friday, May 21st.
IntegraFin Company Profile
IntegraFin Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment platform for UK financial advisers and their clients. The company operates Transact platform that delivers an infrastructure, which enables advisers to implement financial plans, as well as provides real time day-to-day and technical support services.
