Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Select Equity Group L.P.

Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 57.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,818 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $32,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 5,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intel by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth grew its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 55,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $56.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $226.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.54.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

