Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.65 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 target price on shares of Intel and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities reissued an underweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. 34,522,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,368,238. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

