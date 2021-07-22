Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.96. 34,522,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,368,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. Intel has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $225.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.54.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

