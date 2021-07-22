Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.800-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 billion-$73.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.94 billion.Intel also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.100 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $57.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.54.

Intel stock traded down $1.89 on Thursday, reaching $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,475,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.39.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

