Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 billion-$18.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Intel stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. 1,475,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,038,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.54.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.