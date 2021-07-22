Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.12 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.800-$4.800 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.54.

INTC stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 34,522,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,368,238. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.43. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $225.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 23.93%. Intel’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.23%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Intel stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,045 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000. 62.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

