Intelligent Trading Foundation Price Reaches $0.0019 on Exchanges (ITT)

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CURRENCY:ITT) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Intelligent Trading Foundation coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Intelligent Trading Foundation has a market capitalization of $19,011.80 and approximately $16,125.00 worth of Intelligent Trading Foundation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Intelligent Trading Foundation has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00049329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.33 or 0.00856056 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Intelligent Trading Foundation

Intelligent Trading Foundation (CRYPTO:ITT) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s total supply is 11,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,814,899 coins. Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official Twitter account is @ITT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official website is intelligenttrading.org . Intelligent Trading Foundation’s official message board is blog.intelligenttrading.org . The Reddit community for Intelligent Trading Foundation is /r/intelligenttrading and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Intelligent Trading platform leverages artificial intelligence to provide personalized trading alerts to users. ITF is an Ethereum-based token that allows the token holders to pay all subscription fees on the ITF platform. 25% of the subscription fees collected from ITF's users are burnt, creating a deflationary currency. “

Intelligent Trading Foundation Coin Trading

