Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 371,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.12% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $35,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,219,000 after buying an additional 268,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after buying an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after buying an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 748,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,700,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.86.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.65. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $1,456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,986,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,621,181.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,773,200. 11.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.