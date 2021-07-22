Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ICPT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.
About Intercept Pharmaceuticals
Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.
