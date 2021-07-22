Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.24) per share for the quarter. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $81.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.17 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercept Pharmaceuticals to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ICPT opened at $17.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.80. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.88 and a 1 year high of $55.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

