Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ICE opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $121.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

In other news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $232,831.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,045.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.96, for a total value of $164,695.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 40,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,521.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,147 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.58.

Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

