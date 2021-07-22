InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 4,792 ($62.61). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,751 ($62.07), with a volume of 441,574 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,296.67 ($56.14).

The stock has a market cap of £8.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,909.35.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

