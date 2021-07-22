International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 171.62 ($2.24). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 169.42 ($2.21), with a volume of 31,257,185 shares trading hands.

IAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

