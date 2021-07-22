Internet Computer (ICP) Market Cap Tops $4.71 Billion

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for about $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Internet Computer has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and approximately $305.54 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $102.60 or 0.00317821 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 471,265,099 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet Computer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

