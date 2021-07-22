Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) by 22.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,622 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 38,658 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of Intersect ENT worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 710,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,260,000 after purchasing an additional 107,455 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENT opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

XENT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

