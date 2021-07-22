Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.06% of Intuitive Surgical worth $55,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 40 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 45 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $873.23, for a total transaction of $14,878,092.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,443,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total transaction of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at $4,743,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG opened at $944.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $884.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $633.29 and a twelve month high of $987.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $855.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $929.50.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.