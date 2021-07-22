Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Purchased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $8,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,975,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,632,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,095,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,287,545,000 after purchasing an additional 21,806 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,361,465,000 after purchasing an additional 127,520 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,274,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $941,962,000 after purchasing an additional 51,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $852,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $848.01, for a total value of $636,007.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,743,767.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.82, for a total transaction of $2,044,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares in the company, valued at $5,089,293.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,243 shares of company stock valued at $48,517,488 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $980.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $960.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $953.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $924.50.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $944.94 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $633.29 and a fifty-two week high of $987.27. The stock has a market cap of $111.89 billion, a PE ratio of 71.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $884.05.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.86. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

