Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) & Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Financial Comparison

Invent Ventures (OTCMKTS:IDEA) and Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Invent Ventures alerts:

Invent Ventures has a beta of 9.93, suggesting that its share price is 893% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intrusion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Invent Ventures and Intrusion’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A Intrusion -149.14% -119.13% -74.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Intrusion shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Invent Ventures shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Intrusion shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Invent Ventures and Intrusion, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invent Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A Intrusion 0 2 0 0 2.00

Intrusion has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 118.68%. Given Intrusion’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Intrusion is more favorable than Invent Ventures.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Invent Ventures and Intrusion’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invent Ventures N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Intrusion $6.62 million 11.26 -$6.52 million ($0.39) -10.85

Invent Ventures has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intrusion.

Summary

Invent Ventures beats Intrusion on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Invent Ventures Company Profile

Invent Ventures, Inc. engages in designing, building and financing technology companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion Inc. develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware. The company also provides INTRUSION TraceCop, a big data tool that contains an inventory of network selectors and enrichments to support forensic investigations; and INTRUSION Savant, a network monitoring solution that uses the data available in TraceCop to identify suspicious traffic in real-time. In addition, it engages in the resale of standard commercially available computers and servers from various vendors; and provision of pre-and post-sales support services, such as network security design, system installation, and technical consulting services. The company serves US federal government entities, state and local government entities, and companies ranging from mid-market to large enterprises through a direct sales force and value-added resellers. The company was formerly known as Intrusion.com, Inc. and changed its name to Intrusion Inc. in November 2001. Intrusion Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Invent Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invent Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.