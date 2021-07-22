Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.44 and last traded at $26.44. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.41.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.21.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.