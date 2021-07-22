Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 39.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,404 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $629,391,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after purchasing an additional 682,073 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $143,609,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $363.55. 892,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,997,084. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $251.32 and a 1-year high of $365.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

