Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML) Shares Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVML)’s share price shot up 0.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.44 and last traded at $25.44. 232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.26.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.