Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Trading 1.5% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)’s share price traded up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.29 and last traded at $24.29. 46 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.92.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.