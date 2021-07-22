Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 51,023 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 382,675 shares.The stock last traded at $33.56 and had previously closed at $33.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.98.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 158.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 68,142 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,670,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 36.4% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.